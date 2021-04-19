6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Royal commission welcomed as the ‘..

Royal commission welcomed as the ‘first step’ in a ‘long journey’

5 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Royal commission welcomed as the ‘first step’ in a ‘long journey’

The Prime Minister has announced he intends to convene a royal commission into defence and veteran suicide, following substantial public pressure.

Both houses of parliament passed a motion in support of an inquiry, but the federal government needed to act to make it happen.

Retired special forces Major Heston Russell told 6PR’s Steve Mills the announcement is a positive step forward.

“Finally the Prime Minister has listened to his entire Parliament and at least made the first step of what will be a very long journey,” he said.

“The suicide rate of serving veterans in the defence force is less than half that of the community average, but when they get out it more than doubles.

“Part of the biggest issue is that loss of purpose, that loss of identity and loss of community.”

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882