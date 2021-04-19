Royal commission welcomed as the ‘first step’ in a ‘long journey’

The Prime Minister has announced he intends to convene a royal commission into defence and veteran suicide, following substantial public pressure.

Both houses of parliament passed a motion in support of an inquiry, but the federal government needed to act to make it happen.

Retired special forces Major Heston Russell told 6PR’s Steve Mills the announcement is a positive step forward.

“Finally the Prime Minister has listened to his entire Parliament and at least made the first step of what will be a very long journey,” he said.

“The suicide rate of serving veterans in the defence force is less than half that of the community average, but when they get out it more than doubles.

“Part of the biggest issue is that loss of purpose, that loss of identity and loss of community.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)