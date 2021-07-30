6PR
Royal Australian Artillery celebrates 150 years

3 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Royal Australian Artillery celebrates 150 years

This weekend will see the Royal Australian Artillery celebrate 150 years of continuous service to the nation.

A synchronised gun salute fired from seven separate locations across Australia on Sunday August 1 will mark the occasion. Members of the public should not be alarmed at the noise. For Perth, this will occur at Kings Park at 10:40am.

Speaking with Steve Mills, Major Duncan Anderson said the regiment was set up in 1871 to defend the colonies.

“The artillery throughout the ages has contracted and expanded depending on the need.

“So in the first war, the Royal regiment would have been huge.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the history of the Royal Australian Artillery:

(Photo: Australian Army)

