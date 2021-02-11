6PR
  Home
  News
  • Roo ban: Australian kangaroo trade..

Roo ban: Australian kangaroo trade targeted by US politicians

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Roo ban: Australian kangaroo trade targeted by US politicians

American politicians have introduced a bill to ban the sale of kangaroo skin and meat, threatening Australia’s trade of the animal.

According to The Australian newspaper two congressman have introduced a kangaroo protection bill this week to ban kangaroo imports and curb the trade of skins used for sporting goods.

Executive Officer of the Kangaroo Industries Association of Australia, Dennis King, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker kangaroo leather is commonly used in sporting shoes.

“Kangaroo leather is the strongest leather in the world, and it’s very soft and subtle,” he said.

Mr King said kangaroo meat has already been banned in some parts of the US, and this new bill is concerning for the industry.

“California have had a ban in place since 2016, based on what they claim, that the Kangaroo was almost extinct,” he said.

“It’s a very well controlled industry which is monitored by the government.

“In 30 years of the commercial harvest we’ve had absolutely no affect on the number of kangaroos that are in the wild.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

News
