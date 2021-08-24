‘It’s a sad day’: Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80.

He recently pulled out of the band’s US tour to recover from an unspecified medical procedure.

Watts had been a member of the Stones since 1963, and is regarded as one of rock’s greatest drummers, inspiring generations of musicians.

He passed away peacefully in a London hospital surrounded by his family.

Music historian Glenn A Baker said Watts was battling throat cancer.

“It’s a sad day to be honest, losing a Rolling Stone.”

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford said “it’s the end of an era”.

Australian jazz musician James Morrison and Nine entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins also paid tribute to the drummer on 6PR Mornings.

(Photo: David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns/Getty Images.)