Risky roads: why young drivers don’t know enough about trucks

There are calls for more intensive driving education for young people, after research found they are disproportionately involved in fatal crashes on our roads.

Research by the Australian Trucking Association and University of Newcastle also found, many inexperienced drivers have a substantial knowledge gap, when it comes to the performance limitations of trucks.

“20 per cent of Aussie road fatalities were young people, aged 17-25, despite them only accounting for 12 per cent of the population,” ATA spokesperson Emily Mills told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson.

“When it comes to learner log books, or people studying for their P Plates, there is a real lack of material when it comes to sharing the road with trucks.

“Many of these drivers, they’re going numb to these sort of traditional fear campaigns, and instead they respond much better to messages with a bit of humour, or elicit feelings of pride.”

Ian Luff, Principal at Drive to Survive, told Oliver Peterson drivers don’t go out to intentionally cause problems, but it comes down to education.

“And it really must come down to the government of the day, if we’re really serious about it, 2-unit maths is a great subject but it will not save you on any highway or byway in this country,” he said.

“We really need to have effective, motivational driver education programs to start young people off on that journey where they’re equipped with the knowledge – particularly how long does it take to stop a 22-wheeler truck – laden or unladen?

“When people see that they go, ‘oh my gosh’ – are they going to pull out in front of that truck in any area? No, they wouldn’t. ”

Press PLAY to hear more about the research