Rideshare driver charged with rape

A rideshare driver has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman he picked up in Mandurah.

The woman in her 20s ordered a ride-share vehicle on Sunday February 28 at about 1.15am and was picked up from a location in Mandurah.

It’s alleged the driver sexually assaulted the woman during the journey.

The 37-year-old man from Mandurah has been charged with unlawful and indecent assault and sexual penetration without consent.

He is due to appear before the Fremantle Magistrates Court today.

Both the rideshare company and Department of Transport have been notified of the arrest.

