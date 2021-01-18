REX rejects Alan Joyce’s post-pandemic prediction

REX Airlines Deputy Chairman John Sharp has rejected Qantas CEO Alan Joyce’s claim that the Australian domestic airline market cannot sustain three commercial players.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Mr Sharp claimed that REX had been more profitable than Qantas over the past 12 years and stresses the airline is in it for the long haul.

“QANTAS has operated at losses in many of those years and made profits in some.

“We’ve always been profitable.”

After expanding their east-coast routes, there are plans to add east-west services but Mr Sharp says coronavirus could impact that.

“We won’t be doing it all at once, we’ll build slowly.

“If borders are closed, then obviously we’ll have to slow those plans down.

“Past the coronavirus restrictions, REX’s plan is to fly to every capital city in Australia.”

In WA – REX airlines currently flies to Monkey Mia, Carnarvon, Albany and Exmouth from Perth.

