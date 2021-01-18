6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

REX rejects Alan Joyce’s post-pandemic prediction

7 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
airfaresAirlines
Article image for REX rejects Alan Joyce’s post-pandemic prediction

REX Airlines Deputy Chairman John Sharp has rejected Qantas CEO Alan Joyce’s claim that the Australian domestic airline market cannot sustain three commercial players.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Mr Sharp claimed that REX had been more profitable than Qantas over the past 12 years and stresses the airline is in it for the long haul.

“QANTAS has operated at losses in many of those years and made profits in some.

“We’ve always been profitable.”

After expanding their east-coast routes, there are plans to add east-west services but Mr Sharp says coronavirus could impact that.

“We won’t be doing it all at once, we’ll build slowly.

“If borders are closed, then obviously we’ll have to slow those plans down.

“Past the coronavirus restrictions, REX’s plan is to fly to every capital city in Australia.”

In WA – REX airlines currently flies to Monkey Mia, Carnarvon, Albany and Exmouth from Perth.

Click PLAY to listen:

Oliver Peterson
AustraliaLifestyleNewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882