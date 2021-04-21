REVEALED: The most popular Powerball numbers and your odds of winning

History could be made tonight, if a West Australian wins the $80 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs.

The prize is the largest to be offered across Australia this year, with the highest sum ever won in WA sitting at $50 million.

Ambassador for mathematics from the University of Sydney, Adam Spencer, said people have a one in 134 million chance of winning.

“One person will win tonight, maybe it will jackpot, everyone else will lose, and you’re most likely to be in that everyone else,” he said.

“Don’t put any money in, that you have to win on, or can’t afford to lose.”

More than 615,000 tickets are expected to be sold in tonight’s draw.

Lotterywest have reveled the most popular seven winning numbers this year are 1, 6, 7, 16, 17, 19 and 20, while the most popular Powerball number is 14.

If you or anyone you know needs support for gambling contact Gambling Help Online on 1800 858 858.