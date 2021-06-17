6PR
REVEALED | Police access data from G2G pass in multiple investigations

5 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for REVEALED | Police access data from G2G pass in multiple investigations

It’s been revealed police have used data collected from the G2G border pass app for 13 investigations.

It comes after the Police Commissioner defended taking personal information from the SafeWA app to investigate a high-profile murder and a stabbing.

The government has introduced legislation to further protect people’s privacy and ensure public confidence in the mobile apps.

Speaking to Liam Bartlett Opposition Leader Mia Davies said the government should have been more clear about law enforcement’s access from the beginning.

“The Premier made a commitment that when we were asked to, or forced to, hand over our data as a part of our line of defence against the fight against COVID, that it was only to be used for the purposes of contact tracing or in that fight against COVID,” she said.

“To find then that the police have been able to access it I think will be very concerning to many people in the public.

“They are being compelled to provide this information and so the government should be absolutely transparent with them about where that information is going to go.”

Police say the information gathered from the G2G pass was used in investigations involving murder, the sell or supply of prohibited drugs, breach of violent restraining orders including threats to kill, and property laundering.

Press PLAY to hear the Opposition Leader’s concerns

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

