‘Return Indian travelers have a right to be in Australia’

The federal government has maintained support for strict protocols aimed at stopping Australians stranded in India from coming home.

Flights have been suspended until the 15th of May as the country grapples with a major Covid outbreak.

From today any Australians trying to return could face a 5 year jail term or a massive fine.

The country’s Chief Medical Officer says a temporary ban on arrivals from India was necessary to prevent our hotel quarantine system from being overwhelmed.

The chair of the Council of India Federations of Australia, Dr Yadu Singh, joined 6PR’s Oliver Peterson to share his frustration at the move.

“Australian citizens stuck or stranded in India… this is the moral obligation of Australia to look after them” Dr Singh told the Perth Live program.

Dr Singh says the Australian people stuck in India have a legal right to be in Australia.

“Bring them home… that’s their country!”

