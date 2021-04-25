Restrictions expected beyond Monday as WA records no new community cases

WA has recorded no new cases of community transmission overnight.

One new case was detected in a return overseas traveller from India who is currently in hotel quarantine.

More locations have been added to the long list of exposure sites.

Anyone who has attended a high-risk site must get tested and complete 14-days of self-quarantine, regardless of their result.

Anyone who has attended one of the other locations must get tested and remain at home until they receive a negative result.

303 close contacts of the confirmed cases have now been identified, 72 of which have received a negative result.

Premier Mark McGowan said the next 24 hours are critical and that more contacts need to be tested before Tuesday.

“Right now, it’s too early to predict what will happen come Tuesday,” he said.

“We need to see more testing completed.”

He wouldn’t confirm if lockdown will be extended but said people should expect some measures will remain in place.

“What they are, we won’t know until tomorrow morning,” he said.

“I think people should get used to the prospect that there will be some further measures continue beyond Monday.”

11,859 tests were conducted at clinics across WA yesterday.

The federal government have agreed to halve WA’s international arrivals to 512 a week.

The Premier said he is “reluctant” to return to the full intake until the commonwealth find a better solution to quarantine.

“This pandemic will not be going away this year,” he said.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)