Residents angered by dog park disturbances in Victoria Park

Residents in the Town of Victoria Park are fed up with the constant disturbances at a local dog park.

Local, Geraldine Paton told 6PR’s Millsy at Midday she’s lost many hours of sleep because of the constant noise and smells.

“They just go on and on, it can start at 5.30 in the morning … and it can go through until 10pm at night.”

Victoria Park Mayor Karen Vernon said policing the park would be difficult.

“There is always a balancing act when you place new facilities such as parks, and equipment on those parks, in proximity to residents,” she said.

“I don’t think anybody expected it to be quite as popular as it is.”

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)