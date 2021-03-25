6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Residents angered by dog park disturbances in Victoria Park

6 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Residents angered by dog park disturbances in Victoria Park

Residents in the Town of Victoria Park are fed up with the constant disturbances at a local dog park.

Local, Geraldine Paton told 6PR’s Millsy at Midday she’s lost many hours of sleep because of the constant noise and smells.

“They just go on and on, it can start at 5.30 in the morning … and it can go through until 10pm at night.”

Victoria Park Mayor Karen Vernon said policing the park would be difficult.

“There is always a balancing act when you place new facilities such as parks, and equipment on those parks, in proximity to residents,” she said.

“I don’t think anybody expected it to be quite as popular as it is.”

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882