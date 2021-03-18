Researches create human embryos from skin cells in major scientific breakthrough

Australian scientists from Monash University have helped develop models of human embryos, grown from skin cells.

The researchers have turned the cells into a structure that is molecularly similar to human blastocysts without the need for sperm or eggs.

Cosmos magazine editor Ian Connellan said the breakthrough came after years of experimentation.

“This group in Monash … discovered that these cells could evolve and change,” he said.

“Apparently at the moment only about one in ten of their attempts to create this cluster of cells is succeeding.”

It’s hoped the genetically reprogrammed adult skin cells could be used to study the causes of infertility, miscarriage and birth defects.

Click play to hear more.

(Photos: Monash University/ Supplied.)