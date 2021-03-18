6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Researches create human embryos from..

Researches create human embryos from skin cells in major scientific breakthrough

4 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Researches create human embryos from skin cells in major scientific breakthrough

Australian scientists from Monash University have helped develop models of human embryos, grown from skin cells.

The researchers have turned the cells into a structure that is molecularly similar to human blastocysts without the need for sperm or eggs.

Cosmos magazine editor Ian Connellan said the breakthrough came after years of experimentation.

“This group in Monash … discovered that these cells could evolve and change,” he said.

“Apparently at the moment only about one in ten of their attempts to create this cluster of cells is succeeding.”

It’s hoped the genetically reprogrammed adult skin cells could be used to study the causes of infertility, miscarriage and birth defects.

Click play to hear more. 

(Photos: Monash University/ Supplied.) 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882