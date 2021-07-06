Researchers demand mandatory health warnings on junk food

Researchers from the University of Western Australia are calling for mandatory health warnings to be implemented on junk food packaging.

Dr Marilyn Bromburg said action needs to be taken immediately to combat growing obesity issues.

“COVID has made this problem worse, most people have eaten more unhealthily around the world and they have gained weight,” she told Gary Adshead, filling in for Liam Bartlett.

“Something needs to happen to address this issue.”

She also wants state and federal governments to introduce legislation banning junk food advertising.

“We think that the government needs to get involved … to protect people when it comes to public health.”

