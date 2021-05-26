6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Research reveals why some people..

Research reveals why some people have extreme reactions to sounds

4 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Research reveals why some people have extreme reactions to sounds

Scientists have revealed why everyday sounds such as chewing, drinking and breathing can be irritating to people.

The research by UK Newcastle University found that people with misophonia – a hatred of sound – have a stronger connection between the part of the brain that processes sounds and the part which handles mouth movements.

Australian University of Newcastle University Professor Rebecca Lim said people with misophonia have a super sensitive brain connection.

“There is just a certain group of people that have this hyper sensitive connection between this part of the auditory system and the part of the brain that is involved in the emotional content.”

Press PLAY to hear more about misophonia 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882