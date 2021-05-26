Research reveals why some people have extreme reactions to sounds

Scientists have revealed why everyday sounds such as chewing, drinking and breathing can be irritating to people.

The research by UK Newcastle University found that people with misophonia – a hatred of sound – have a stronger connection between the part of the brain that processes sounds and the part which handles mouth movements.

Australian University of Newcastle University Professor Rebecca Lim said people with misophonia have a super sensitive brain connection.

“There is just a certain group of people that have this hyper sensitive connection between this part of the auditory system and the part of the brain that is involved in the emotional content.”

