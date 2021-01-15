Research into bull shark numbers as man recovers from more surgery

The Department of Fisheries doesn’t believe there’s an increase in the amount of bull sharks in the Swan River after a man was attacked yesterday.

Cameron Wrathall was swimming at Blackwall Reach yesterday morning when he suffered a 30 centimetre bite on his upper thigh. He underwent a second surgery this morning with Fisheries Minister Peter Tinley saying, “there’s been some pretty hard choices had to be made in the last 24-hours.”

Minister Tinley told Oliver Peterson more research needs to be done to determine why the attack happened despite some suggesting it could have been a female shark about to give birth.

“They can become a little bit territorial in these sort of moments.

“I’m waiting for the scientists in the Department to collate a bunch of information.

“So we’ve really got to wait for the advice from the scientists.”

Another line of inquiry for the Department is whether or not there is more people using the waterways for recreation, therefore increasing chances of interactions with sharks.

“Whether that increases the risk relative to the season or location, again I want to wait for the scientists to have a good look at it,” said Minister Tinley.

One of the first responders is a former WA Police officer and SAS officer. Minister Tinley believes it was his quick thinking that saved Mr Wrathall’s life.

“I want to thank him publicly.

“His application of the tourniquet and the knowledge he has, in my opinion saved a life.”

The beaches between Bicton Baths and Point Walter, as well as Chidley Point, remain closed.

