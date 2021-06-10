Report reveals Australians ‘right to repair’ should be easier

There are growing concerns that repairing everyday products is getting harder and more expensive.

A report by the Productivity Commission has studied our “right to repair” and the barriers posed by businesses.

Commissioner Paul Lindwall told Gareth Parker they’re aiming to make it easier for people to have products fixed at the place of their choice.

“One of the things that we want to do is to have a much greater understanding of what your rights are under the consumer laws and to better enforce them,” he said.

“The ACCC would advise on what is a reasonable durability for different product types.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)