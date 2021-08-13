Renewed push to bring the AFL Grand Final to Perth

Confidential talks are taking place on whether the AFL Grand Final will be moved away from the MCG.

Adelaide and Perth are both in the running, with speculation Melbourne will again miss out.

WA Football Commission chair Wayne Martin said WA presented a strong case when they hosted the Dream Time match earlier this year.

“There are a lot of moving parts in all of this, and of course there is a lot of water to flow under the bridge between now and the end of September,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“We have an option there that can be taken up by the AFL if it comes to that.

“We have got a fantastic stadium, it’s not as big as the MCG, but it is arguably the best stadium in Australia. WA have got lots to offer.

“The public can be confident that it will only happen if everyone is satisfied that it can be done without any significant risk to the WA public.”

Press PLAY to hear WA Football Commission’s Grand Final pitch