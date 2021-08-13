6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Renewed push to bring the AFL Grand Final to Perth

41 mins ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Renewed push to bring the AFL Grand Final to Perth

Confidential talks are taking place on whether the AFL Grand Final will be moved away from the MCG.

Adelaide and Perth are both in the running, with speculation Melbourne will again miss out.

WA Football Commission chair Wayne Martin said WA presented a strong case when they hosted the Dream Time match earlier this year.

“There are a lot of moving parts in all of this, and of course there is a lot of water to flow under the bridge between now and the end of September,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“We have an option there that can be taken up by the AFL if it comes to that.

“We have got a fantastic stadium, it’s not as big as the MCG, but it is arguably the best stadium in Australia. WA have got lots to offer.

“The public can be confident that it will only happen if everyone is satisfied that it can be done without any significant risk to the WA public.”

Press PLAY to hear WA Football Commission’s Grand Final pitch 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882