Renewed push for inquiry into Christian Porter rape claim

The friend of a woman who accused Christian Porter of rape said her friends won’t stop pushing for an independent inquiry.

The Attorney General categorically denies he sexually assaulted the woman in 1988.

The alleged victim took her life last year and New South Wales police have closed their investigation citing insufficient evidence.

Nick Ryan told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett there are many people willing to advocate her case.

“Before she died she has composed a significant statement, has gathered significant evidence to support her allegations,” Mr Ryan said.

“She can’t be put in a witness box but there are other witnesses who spoke to her at length about her claim.

“We are more than happy to speak in an independent inquiry about these matters.”

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

(Photo: Trevor Collens/ WA Today)