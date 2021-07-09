6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Relief funding announced as WA..

Relief funding announced as WA edges closer to restrictions lifting

1 hour ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Relief funding announced as WA edges closer to restrictions lifting

Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed Western Australia will snap back to restriction-free life from Monday.

From 12.01am masks will no longer be mandatory, there will be no capacity or crowd limits, service restrictions, or limits on hospital or aged care visits.

Dancefloors will also be able to return.

Travel restrictions to remote Aboriginal communities are still in place, and people will still be required to check in to venues using the SafeWA app.

The Premier said WA is looking at tightening exemptions for New South Wales travellers, amid the state’s growing cluster.

“The situation in Sydney is increasingly dire,” he said.

“The risk from this recent outbreak is all too dangerous.”

A hard border is already in place for the state and travellers require an exemption to enter WA.

Meanwhile, $3000 grants will soon be available to businesses impacted by the recent lockdown.

Eligible small businesses in regional WA who lost customers heading into the school holidays can also apply for a grant.

Sectors to benefit from the boost, include hospitality, catering, fitness, hair and beauty, and creative and performing arts.

Businesses can apply online from July 19.

Press PLAY to hear more on Millsy at Midday

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882