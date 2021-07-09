Relief funding announced as WA edges closer to restrictions lifting

Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed Western Australia will snap back to restriction-free life from Monday.

From 12.01am masks will no longer be mandatory, there will be no capacity or crowd limits, service restrictions, or limits on hospital or aged care visits.

Dancefloors will also be able to return.

Travel restrictions to remote Aboriginal communities are still in place, and people will still be required to check in to venues using the SafeWA app.

The Premier said WA is looking at tightening exemptions for New South Wales travellers, amid the state’s growing cluster.

“The situation in Sydney is increasingly dire,” he said.

“The risk from this recent outbreak is all too dangerous.”

A hard border is already in place for the state and travellers require an exemption to enter WA.

Meanwhile, $3000 grants will soon be available to businesses impacted by the recent lockdown.

Eligible small businesses in regional WA who lost customers heading into the school holidays can also apply for a grant.

Sectors to benefit from the boost, include hospitality, catering, fitness, hair and beauty, and creative and performing arts.

Businesses can apply online from July 19.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)