Regional tourism operators ‘struggle to survive’ amid latest lockdown

Regional tourism providers have taken another hit, with Perth’s lockdown putting a dent in school holiday bookings.

Tour operators and accommodation providers have been on a rollercoaster since the pandemic began, and this latest uncertainty has added another hurdle for the sector.

Kalbarri Gecko Lodge owner Paul Loffler told Oliver Peterson businesses are anxiously awaiting news on whether the lockdown will be extended.

“A lot of the small businesses in Kalbarri will struggle to survive, because the town is totally relied on tourism,” he said.

“We went through COVID last year, we went through a cyclone, and now this is up in the air.”

Live Ningaloo owner Sonia Beckwith said her business has already lost $60,000 in this latest lockdown.

“We want everyone to be safe … but businesses can’t keep doing this and survive, there is no way,” she said.

“I am getting cancellations now in August and September because of a lack of certainty … so it’s not just school holidays.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)