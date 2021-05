Fremantle defender Reece Conca joined the 6PR football commentary team to dissect his side’s 59 point loss to the Eagles in Derby 52.

The game was tight until half time before West Coast ran away with the game booting 9 goals to 2 in the second half.

“We had a few costly errors across the board, myself included, ones that caused direct goals that really hurt us”

Listen to the full chat below: