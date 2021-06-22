Reality star Abbie Chatfield quits ‘toxic’ app amid mental health battle

Reality TV star Abbie Chatfield has vowed to delete Tik Tok after revealing it makes her feel “paranoid” and insecure”.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett she said the app was fueling her mental health problems.

“I was finding myself using Tik Tok as an outlet for my anxiety, because it is so easy to keep scrolling for hours and hours,” she said.

“I decided enough was enough yesterday and just got rid of it.

“You can very easily be triggered for eating disorders or mental health issues without any warning.”

Energetics Institute psychotherapist Ricard Boyd said social media is responsible for a dramatic rise in mental health issues for young people.

“More and more we are seeing people coming forward saying that their lives are out of control with the amount of digital content usage that they are exposing themselves to.”

(Photo: Don Arnold / Getty Images.)