‘Ready to rock n’ roll’: Luke Ryan brushes off venue chaos

5 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
6PR Footballafl-featured
Article image for ‘Ready to rock n’ roll’: Luke Ryan brushes off venue chaos

Fremantle have received confirmation they’ll face the Blues at the MCG on Saturday.

Launceston was ruled out yesterday with the Tasmanian government refusing to grant the Dockers an exemption.

Speaking ahead of the decision defender Luke Ryan said the venue won’t have a massive impact on the team’s approach.

“At the end of the day it is just an oval, it’s got four posts on either end and that’s what we are there to do is play footy,” he told Oliver Peterson.

“So we are just preparing for Carlton … so we are prepared for wherever we end up playing … we are ready to rock n’ roll.”

The Carlton clash will be crucial for the Dockers who are sitting ninth on the ladder.

“We played them earlier on in the year, and we played pretty poorly, so we are ready to bounce back,” Ryan said.

“We have got a massive chance of playing finals, so every game is really important.”

Press PLAY to hear Ryan’s opinion in full 

Luke Ryan speaks exclusively with 6PR Breakfast every Thursday after 7am. 

(Photo: Fremantle Dockers.)

Oliver Peterson
AFLNewsSport
