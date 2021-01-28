6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Re-trial date set for Hayley Dodd’s alleged murderer

6 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Re-trial date set for Hayley Dodd’s alleged murderer

The man jailed over the suspected murder of teenager Hayley Dodd more than 20 years ago, will face a re-trial next month.

Francis Wark fronted the Perth District Court this morning via video link.

He was sentenced to a minimum 21 year prison term in 2018 but that conviction was overturned last year, and a new trial was ordered by the Court of Appeal.

Hayley Dodd (Photo: Nine News.)

Ms Dodd was last seen alive in July 1999, walking along a road near Badgingarra in the Wheatbelt.

Wark, who owned a property near where Hayley disappeared, has always denied any involvement in her disappearance.

The Supreme Court re-trial is expected to begin on Februrary 15.

 

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882