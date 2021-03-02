Rape-accused cabinet minister to go public

The federal cabinet minister facing a historical rape allegation, is expected to identify himself today in a bid to clear his name.

Allegations a senior minister sexually assaulted a woman in Sydney more than 30 years ago have paralysed the Morrison government.

The woman at the centre of the claims spoke to authorities from late 2019, but did not lodge a formal complaint, before taking her life last year.

New South Wales Police say the matter is now closed due to insufficient admissible evidence.

The Prime Minister says the man strongly denies the allegations.

He’s expected to go public today.

The minister is unlikely to quit his role, nor will there be further inquiries into the issue.