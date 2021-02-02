Raging inferno destroys 56 homes in Perth hills

Firefighters are continuing to battle an out-of-control blaze in Perth’s north eastern suburbs which is threatening lives and homes

The raging inferno has destroyed 56 homes in Wooroloo, but there has been no injuries to members of the public or loss of life.

DFES Commissioner Darren Klemm said six firefighters have received minor injuries’ while battling the blaze.

Earlier today, Premier Mark McGowan said 80 per cent of all properties at Tilden Park Gidgegannup have been lost.

“This is an extremely concerning and serious situation. Our thoughts are with the people impacted,” he said.

“DFES will be conducting enquiries at the Tilden Park fire scene in an attempt to establish if there has been any loss of life.

“Can I give my heart felt thanks to our firefighters … you are true heroes.”

“WA is battling two different kinds of emergencies, a dangerous fire, and a COVID-19 lockdown emergency.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson urged people who are under threat from the fire to act immediately, despite the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The fire is still out-of-control and if you are in quarantine, you just do whatever you need to do to protect your life and those of your families” he said.

Vines Resident Jenny, told 6PR’s Millsy at Midday she was “terrified” when she had to evacuate from her home.

“Seeing the smoke, the ash coming over your head, and certainly this big cloud of red fire just over the hill, and it’s coming straight at you, it’s horrendous, and it’s just frightening, like a fear I have never felt before,” she said.

The emergency warning now covers parts of The Vines, Bailup, Ellenbrook, Gidgegannup, Walyunga National Park, Upper Swan, Aveley, Avon Valley National Park, Red Hill, Belhus, Baskerville, Herne Hill, Bullsbrook, Wooroloo and Brigadoon in the shires of Mundaring, Chittering, Northam and Swan.

The unpredictable fire is moving fast in a westerly direction, and people are being urged to act immediately to survive.

More than 7,000 hectares of land has been burnt so far and over 220 firefighters are continuing battle the blaze.

2,750 homes and businesses are without power, and two evacuation centres have been set up at Brown Park Recreation Complex in Swan View and Swan Active in Midland.

Henley Brook resident Dean Margetts stayed to defend his property, but says it has been challenging.

“We don’t have any power, which means for us we don’t have any pumps which makes fighting the fire a little bit more challenging.”

(Photos: Evan Collis/DFES.)