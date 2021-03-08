Raging car fire causes traffic chaos on Kwinana Freeway

A vehicle fire has caused traffic chaos on the Kwinana Freeway near Canning Highway this afternoon.

There are reports all three lanes have been blocked-off while firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.

6PR listener Nathan told Millsy at Midday the VW kombi van had been pulled over in the left emergency lane.

“There is thick black smoke, and flames probably about two metres high,” he said.

There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

(Photo: Supplied.)