Questions raised over controversial Swanbourne development

8 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Questions raised over controversial Swanbourne development

A proposal for a 10-storey residential tower near Swanbourne train station has been made public by developer Cedar Woods, less than two weeks after the Planning Minister refused to confirm moves were being made.

The development has entered stage two of planning giving Cedar Woods a potential competitive edge in the market-led proposals process.

The development would see a 300-apartment complex built on land near Swanbourne station and would likely influence planning for the Congdon Street Bridge replacement.

Town of Claremont CEO Liz Ledger told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett the new bridge plans have been made without any community consultation.

“It leaves us in the dark, not knowing where that bridge alignment is going to be now,” she said.

“I would hope that any new design goes through some rigorous consultation as the first design did, in order to get the best outcomes for the community.”

Click play to hear more. 

Planning Minister Rita Saffioti admitted she knew about the plans for months, but denied that the position of the bridge will be facilitated to assist the property developer.

“Work that will be undertaken is an analysis of all the land around that area, and the masterplan will identify if there is any land that should be developed and how we can make sure we can rebuild that bridge in it’s current area,” she said.

“The masterplan will be developed in conjunction with the community.”

Click play to hear more. 

Cedar Woods have declined to comment.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Liam Bartlett
News
