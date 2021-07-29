6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Qantas to make COVID vaccine manditory before international travel

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Qantas to make COVID vaccine manditory before international travel

Australian airlines within the Qantas Group, including Jetstar and Qantas, plan to make it manditory to be vaccinated before flying to an international destination once borders re-open.

Digital COVID vaccine passports are also being considered in order to track those who have had the jab.

Biometix and Bixelab Founder Dr Ted Dunstone believes the digital health passes will be a feature of our lives.

“They’re going to be able to provide the information to authorities on whether you’ve been vaccinated, as well as your COVID status,” he told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson.

Dr Dunstone is the founder of one of only two labs in the world accredited for international biometric identity standards and says the technology has many layers of security.

“It’s all about providing independent testing and certification because it’s really important to have some way of making sure that the integrity and trust in these apps can be maintained,” he said.

Qantas has confirmed it will work with International Air Transport Association to use their IATA Travel Pass app, which has already been accepted by other airlines around the world, including Singapore Airlines.

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882