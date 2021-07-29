Qantas to make COVID vaccine manditory before international travel

Australian airlines within the Qantas Group, including Jetstar and Qantas, plan to make it manditory to be vaccinated before flying to an international destination once borders re-open.

Digital COVID vaccine passports are also being considered in order to track those who have had the jab.

Biometix and Bixelab Founder Dr Ted Dunstone believes the digital health passes will be a feature of our lives.

“They’re going to be able to provide the information to authorities on whether you’ve been vaccinated, as well as your COVID status,” he told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson.

Dr Dunstone is the founder of one of only two labs in the world accredited for international biometric identity standards and says the technology has many layers of security.

“It’s all about providing independent testing and certification because it’s really important to have some way of making sure that the integrity and trust in these apps can be maintained,” he said.

Qantas has confirmed it will work with International Air Transport Association to use their IATA Travel Pass app, which has already been accepted by other airlines around the world, including Singapore Airlines.

