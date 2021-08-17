6PR
Qantas to make COVID-19 jabs mandatory for staff

5 hours ago
National Nine News
Qantas has introduced a new policy requiring all employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Cabin crew, pilots and airport workers will need to be fully vaccinated by November 15, while the remainder of staff will have until March next year.

The only exemption will be people with rare medical conditions.

89 per cent of Qantas staff have already been vaccinated or are booked to get the jab.

Qantas says the decision follows consultation with its 22,000 strong workforce.

