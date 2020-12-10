Push to reduce non-fatal strangulation in WA

The state government has launched a new campaign to inform West Australians about the dangers of non-fatal strangulation.

The launch coincides with the end of the ’16 Days in WA’ campaign to stop violence against women and their families.

Royal Perth Hospital emergency consultant, Dr Michelle Johnston, gave 6PR’s Gareth Parker an insight into the scourge of domestic violence in WA.

“It’s very distressing to see a victim of domestic violence,” she said.

“Up to two thirds of those patients who present with any type of violence, have had some form of strangulation, or near-fatal strangulation.”

Dr Johnston told Gareth patients often suffer shock and are in a constant state of fear when they present to an emergency department.

“Patients frequently will not disclose that they have had this sort of violence to them,” she said.

“Less than half of the patients who have had an episode of near-fatal strangulation have no external signs of injury.”

Choking or suffocating an intimate partner became a criminal offence in WA from October 1, and since then 90 people have been charged.

If your or anyone you know needs help with Domestic Violence you can contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)