6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Push to introduce ‘pet-ernity’ leave..

Push to introduce ‘pet-ernity’ leave for pet owners

5 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Push to introduce ‘pet-ernity’ leave for pet owners

There is a new push for employers to offer “pet-ernity” leave to workers to allow them to care for their furry friends.

It comes after a major spike in pet adoptions due to the pandemic.

Research by PetCulture found 81 percent of pet owners are asking their workplace for flexibility to care for their pets, yet 60 percent didn’t feel supported to do so.

Workplace culture and leadership expert Tammy Tansley told Millsy it would allow people to have two days paid leave to care for new or sick pets.

“Pet adoptions are up by 40 per cent over the last year,” she said.

“We know that lots of people do have pets, we know that people actually view there pets like family, and this is an easy and cheap way to attract people and give them a bit of a benefit.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the push for “pet-ernity” leave

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882