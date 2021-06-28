Push to introduce ‘pet-ernity’ leave for pet owners

There is a new push for employers to offer “pet-ernity” leave to workers to allow them to care for their furry friends.

It comes after a major spike in pet adoptions due to the pandemic.

Research by PetCulture found 81 percent of pet owners are asking their workplace for flexibility to care for their pets, yet 60 percent didn’t feel supported to do so.

Workplace culture and leadership expert Tammy Tansley told Millsy it would allow people to have two days paid leave to care for new or sick pets.

“Pet adoptions are up by 40 per cent over the last year,” she said.

“We know that lots of people do have pets, we know that people actually view there pets like family, and this is an easy and cheap way to attract people and give them a bit of a benefit.”

