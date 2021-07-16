Push to improve hand hygiene amongst Australians

Dettol has launched a campaign to get instant hand sanitiser into the hands of one million Australians.

Dettol Winter Hygiene Report Associate Professor Holly Seale said prior to the NSW outbreak, people were beginning to become complacent with hand hygiene.

“We definitely did see a drop off and that is because people’s risk perception changed,” she said.

“It is a bit concerning because washing our hands of course isn’t just for COVID, there are other respiratory infections transmitting.”

