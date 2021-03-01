6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Push to end interstate borders..

Push to end interstate borders amid vaccine rollout

9 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Push to end interstate borders amid vaccine rollout

A peak business lobby group believes snap-border closures must become a thing of the past, now COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out.

The Business Council of Australia is proposing a three point plan to minimise “knee jerk” reactions to any future coronavirus outbreaks.

Chief executive officer Jennifer Westacott told 6PR’s Gareth Parker they want to see the economy re-open with nationally consistent rules.

“Surely the vaccine is the time to draw a line in the sand, and let’s get a plan to open things, and keep them open,” she said.

The group also want to see public health updates state the number of people vaccinated, rather than total positive case numbers.

And are urging the National Cabinet to give people confidence in planning interstate trips.

“50 per cent of people in Australia won’t travel interstate, not because they are frightened of the virus, they are frightened of being left there, they are frightened of the border being shut behind them,” Ms Westacott said.

“The job is to get things open and get the economy moving again, because we just can’t go on like this.”

But yesterday Premier Mark McGowan said it is “way too early” to agree to a national framework on interstate borders.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882