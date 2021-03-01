Push to end interstate borders amid vaccine rollout

A peak business lobby group believes snap-border closures must become a thing of the past, now COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out.

The Business Council of Australia is proposing a three point plan to minimise “knee jerk” reactions to any future coronavirus outbreaks.

Chief executive officer Jennifer Westacott told 6PR’s Gareth Parker they want to see the economy re-open with nationally consistent rules.

“Surely the vaccine is the time to draw a line in the sand, and let’s get a plan to open things, and keep them open,” she said.

The group also want to see public health updates state the number of people vaccinated, rather than total positive case numbers.

And are urging the National Cabinet to give people confidence in planning interstate trips.

“50 per cent of people in Australia won’t travel interstate, not because they are frightened of the virus, they are frightened of being left there, they are frightened of the border being shut behind them,” Ms Westacott said.

“The job is to get things open and get the economy moving again, because we just can’t go on like this.”

But yesterday Premier Mark McGowan said it is “way too early” to agree to a national framework on interstate borders.

Click play to hear the full interview.