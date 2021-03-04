Push for Australia to introduce a digital COVID-19 vaccine passport

The Australia China Business Council is urging the federal government to introduce a vaccine passport using blockchain technology.

They hope the COVID-19 vaccine travel document will assist the country in opening interstate and international borders.

State President, James Clark, told 6PR’s Steve Mills a digital passport is the most secure option.

“It can’t be medaled with, as apposed to going across the border with a piece of paper,” he said.

“It is a more secure way of peoples data being managed and looked after.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)