Public warned to stay away from bikie funeral

1 hour ago
Police are promising to out-number bikies at the funeral of former Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin today.

Hundreds of the country’s most notorious bikies from multiple gangs are expected to say their goodbyes at Pinneroo Cemetery in Padbury.

A funeral procession will take place from North Perth to the cemetery, so bikies can ride with the slain former Rebels boss one last time.

Heavy delays are expected between 10am and 2pm with the procession route mapped for Scarborough Beach Road, West Coast Highway and Marmion Avenue.

The public have been advised to avoid the area.

Only 500 mourners are allowed to attend the funeral due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the service will be live-streamed to bikies across the country.

At least 200 officers will be monitoring the event today.

Mr Martin was murdered in a suspected sniper-attack at Perth Motorplex earlier this month in front of families and children.

There is a one million dollar reward for information that will lead to the conviction of his killer.

A 5-year-old boy received minor injuries during the shooting, and Ricky Chapman was shot in the arm by the same bullet that passed through Mr Martin.

Chapman was arrested after being released from hospital on a return to prison warrant for his breaking parole conditions.

Chapman is currently behind bars and will be unable to attend the funeral today.

Police are yet to charge anyone over Mr Martin’s death.

(Photo: Nine News.)

