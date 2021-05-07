Protestors to disrupt Margaret River Pro in fight to stop ‘mega-development’

Protestors are planning to converge at Surfers Point in Margaret River tomorrow as part of a campaign to stop a multi-level hotel from being developed in the region.

Preserve Gnarabup Campaign spokesperson Sasha Poll said the group hope the protest will catch the attention of the world, with all eyes on the Margaret River Pro.

“We have got quite an active group that are all supportive of the campaign,” she told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett.

“Locals have been protecting this bit of land for almost 30 years, with applications being made back in the 90s, so it’s almost like history repeating itself.”

