Private investigator hired to investigate the City of Canning

2 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Private investigator hired to investigate the City of Canning

The City of Canning has spent almost $4000 on a private investigator, but is refusing to say why.

The council’s CEO hired the sleuth to deal with a reported complaint.

Concerned by the taxpayer spending, councillor Graham Barry put forward a motion to reveal more, but it was defeated.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker, City of Canning mayor Patrick Hall said he was “outraged” by the motion and that it’s a confidentiality issue.

“I am absolutely confident that ratepayers would expect, complaints made to their local government to be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” he said.

“I think that all complaints should be dealt with confidentially, I think that protects whistleblowers, it protects innocent parties, not every complaint is founded.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the investigation

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

News
