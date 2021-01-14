Prisoner charged with attempted murder

A second prisoner has been charged with attempted murder over a violent stabbing at Acacia Prison.

It’s alleged a 65-year-old inmate was repeatedly stabbed on December 27.

The male victim was seriously injured and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A 40-year-old male inmate has already pleaded guilty to the attack.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police have now charged a second person with attempting to unlawfully kill.

The 65-year-old man was refused bail and is due to face Midland Magistrates Court today.