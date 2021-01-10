6PR
Prison staff charged after CCC investigation

3 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Prison staff charged after CCC investigation

Six current and former prison officers have been charged with breaching non-disclosure requirements placed on them by the Corruption and Crime Commission.

The officers were interviewed as part of an investigation into the alleged assault of an inmate at Hakea Prison in 2018.

Police say the staff members were ordered not to disclose details of the investigation to any other person, but broke that requirement several times.

A 46-year-old woman is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court tomorrow, while the other five will face court today.

The maximum penalty for the offence is three years imprisonment and a $60,000 fine.

Of the group, five had already been charged with offences relating to the alleged prison bashing, including a 36-year-old man who was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

Click play to hear more on 6PR Breakfast. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

News
