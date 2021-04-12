6PR
Prime Minister to arrive in WA as cyclone clean-up begins

31 mins ago
6PR News
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will head west today in an attempt to strengthen popularity for the coalition.

It’s possible he will visit communities ravaged by cyclone Seroja.

Yesterday he said the commonwealth will “provide whatever support” was needed in the recovery efforts.

The Prime Minister hasn’t visited WA since October 2019.

His visit comes after Premier Mark McGowan’s landslide win in the state election last month.

Recent polling has shown a drop in support in the west, as well as other key states Queensland and South Australia.

A sufficient swing to Labor in WA and Queensland would see the coalition lose government.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is also in WA.

Yesterday he visited communities in the Pilbara and over the weekend he celebrated the party’s state election win with the Premier and Labor volunteers.

6PR News
