Prime Minister demands an apology from China over ‘truly repugnant’ tweet

46 mins ago
Gareth Parker
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has taken aim at the Chinese government over a “deeply disturbing” tweet.

Deputy director of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lijian Zhao, took to Twitter to condemn the Australian Defence Force over the recent war crimes report, tweeting a fake graphic image of a soldier slitting the throat of a child.

Mr Morrison slammed the tweet as “truly repugnant”.

“It is a false image and a terrible slur on our great defence force,” he said.

“The Chinese government should be totally ashamed of this post. It diminishes them in the world’s eyes.”

Australia is seeking an apology from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the post.

The Australian government is seeking to have the tweet removed.

