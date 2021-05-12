6PR
Prime Minister ‘cannot provide certainty that doesn’t exist’

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Prime Minister ‘cannot provide certainty that doesn’t exist’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he is unable to provide certainty to Australians on the reopening of international borders.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker on Thursday he sympathised with families who have been separated.

“That obviously caused great anxiety, and this is what happens in pandemics, it does put constraints on us and that does cause that suffering and hardship for Australians,” he said.

“Suffering is far worse if you’ve got 300 people dying every day.

“I cannot provide certainty that doesn’t exist anywhere in the world.

“I cannot risk the health and jobs of Australians.”

He said Australia will continue to take a cautious approach and only open borders when the health advise says it is safe to do so.

“We cannot take what we have achieved for granted, it can be so easily lost, and so of course we are being cautious,” Mr Morrison said.

“Cautiousness has saved Australian lives, cautiousness has kept Australians in jobs, in a way that no other country in the world virtually has.

“When we can give greater clarity to a timetable we will.”

Press PLAY to hear the Prime Minister explain his decision on borders

(Photo: Getty Images.)

Gareth Parker
News
