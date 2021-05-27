6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • PREPARE NOW – wet, windy weekend..

PREPARE NOW – wet, windy weekend ahead

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for PREPARE NOW – wet, windy weekend ahead

Widespread rain across much of the state, including heavy falls in Perth, will start Friday morning and continue across the weekend.

The heaviest rain is expected Saturday when 20-30mm is forecast to fall out of a total of 30-55mm between Friday and Sunday.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, DFES Assistant Commissioner John Broomhall said people need to prepare now for Perth’s first major winter storm.

“People need to check their gutters and make sure down pipes aren’t blocked.

“Start cleaning debris and tying down loose items around the home.”

If you require assistance from the State Emergency Service, call 132 500

Press PLAY to hear how you need to prepare your home for the storm:

(Photo credit: iStock by Getty)

Oliver Peterson
LocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882