PREPARE NOW – wet, windy weekend ahead

Widespread rain across much of the state, including heavy falls in Perth, will start Friday morning and continue across the weekend.

The heaviest rain is expected Saturday when 20-30mm is forecast to fall out of a total of 30-55mm between Friday and Sunday.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, DFES Assistant Commissioner John Broomhall said people need to prepare now for Perth’s first major winter storm.

“People need to check their gutters and make sure down pipes aren’t blocked.

“Start cleaning debris and tying down loose items around the home.”

If you require assistance from the State Emergency Service, call 132 500

Press PLAY to hear how you need to prepare your home for the storm:

(Photo credit: iStock by Getty)