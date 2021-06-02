Premier to consider Rottnest Island for quarantine hub

Rottnest Island is among options being weighed up for quarantining returned travellers.

The state government is investigating the feasibility of sectioning off part of the island to isolate arrivals, following another case of COVID-19 transmission within our hotel system.

It’s understood the government-owned bungalow and cabin-style accommodation is being considered, while other parts of the island will remain open to tourists.

The government’s Quarantine Advisory Panel is looking into a number of state and federal sites.

The Premier has previously said there are no simple solutions to quarantine without the federal government’s help.