Premier reveals WA case numbers ahead of COVID press conference

Premier Mark McGowan has revealed WA has recorded no new cases of community transmission ahead of his press conference this morning.

However, he said there has been five new cases in hotel quarantine, all return overseas travellers from India.

“There are cases from overseas in hotel quarantine, in fact a lot, but there are no new local cases at this point in time,” he told ABC Perth radio.

Millions of West Australians are again able to move about freely after lockdown was lifted at midnight.

Restrictions remain in place – including mask wearing and a 20 person cap on indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The Premier is expected to hold a press conference at 9am.

Click play to hear more.