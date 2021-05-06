Premier reveals eased restrictions for Perth and Peel

Premier Mark McGowan has announced further eased restrictions for the Perth and Peel regions from midnight tomorrow.

Masks will remain mandatory on public transport, and at events or venues with more than 1,000 people.

It comes after all 115 close contacts linked to the security guard from the Pan Pacific Hotel tested negative.

The Premier said there is no evidence of spread beyond his two household members, and WA has recorded four consecutive days of no community transmission.

Masks will also remain mandatory at hospitals, disability, and aged care facilities.

“Masks will also no longer be required at gyms or other fitness venues, or at work. I know how frustrating and annoying it can be to wear masks so thank you to everyone for doing the right thing during this period,” Mr McGowan said.

From Saturday people will be allowed to welcome up to 100 people in their homes.

Stadiums can reopen at 75 per cent capacity but masks are mandatory.

Nightclubs and casinos will also be allowed to reopen.

The new mask rules will be in place until May 15.

WA recorded three new cases of coronavirus overnight, all in returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

WA Health is monitoring 28 active cases.

