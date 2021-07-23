Premier offers help to NSW, but won’t give up our jabs

Premier Mark McGowan says he’s happy to help New South Wales cope with its dire COVID-19 situation, but he won’t give up our vaccines.

It comes after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian called on other states, including WA, to consider allowing Sydney to take their Pfizer allocations – after she declared a national emergency.

2GB Sydney host Chris Smith argues, the idea has some merit.

“It’s such a controversial suggestion, and I can understand why New South Wales have done it,” he told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson.

“But of course states like WA, South Australia and Victoria, they won’t want their allocations taken away from them.

“Can I mount the argument for rearranging doses in future? If New South Wales gets out of control, Western Australia gets out of control, so will Victoria, so will South Australia, because it’s such a business, travel, social hub. It will leak into all states and territories – and if that’s what we want, then fine.

“But we’ve got to do something more than what’s going on in New South Wales at the moment.”

Instead, the WA Premier says he’s willing to send contact tracers over to New South Wales, to help the state get its covid outbreak under control.

