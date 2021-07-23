6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Premier offers help to NSW, but won’t give up our jabs

5 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Premier offers help to NSW, but won’t give up our jabs

Premier Mark McGowan says he’s happy to help New South Wales cope with its dire COVID-19 situation, but he won’t give up our vaccines.

It comes after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian called on other states, including WA, to consider allowing Sydney to take their Pfizer allocations – after she declared a national emergency.

2GB Sydney host Chris Smith argues, the idea has some merit.

“It’s such a controversial suggestion, and I can understand why New South Wales have done it,” he told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson.

“But of course states like WA, South Australia and Victoria, they won’t want their allocations taken away from them.

“Can I mount the argument for rearranging doses in future? If New South Wales gets out of control, Western Australia gets out of control, so will Victoria, so will South Australia, because it’s such a business, travel, social hub. It will leak into all states and territories – and if that’s what we want, then fine.

“But we’ve got to do something more than what’s going on in New South Wales at the moment.”

Instead, the WA Premier says he’s willing to send contact tracers over to New South Wales, to help the state get its covid outbreak under control.

Press PLAY to hear the interview in full

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882