Premier Mark McGowan reveals new-look cabinet

Premier Mark McGowan has announced his new-look cabinet after winning the state election, revealing he will take over as WA’s next treasurer.

There were several senior ministers tipped for the role, but the Premier said their own portfolios were too important to change during a pandemic, including that of Health Minister Roger Cook.

“We are still in the pandemic, we are still rolling out vaccines, there is still the prospect of the virus coming in, and changing Health Minister in that environment I didn’t think was wise,” he said.

“In the case of Rita Saffioti who as you know is very well qualified, her portfolio load is already large.”

The Premier said he has a good grasp of the role after working closely with former treasurer Ben Wyatt, who has retired from politics.

“I have a natural interest in treasury matters, and making sure we manage the states finances well and we continue to have strong economic and financial management.”

Other changes to cabinet include Paul Papalia taking on the police and road safety portfolios, and David Templeman becoming the new Tourism Minister.

New cabinet ministers include Amber-Jade Sanderson, Toni Buti, John Carey, Reece Whitby and Don Punch.

2021 McGowan Government Cabinet