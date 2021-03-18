6PR
Premier Mark McGowan reveals new-look cabinet

3 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Premier Mark McGowan reveals new-look cabinet

Premier Mark McGowan has announced his new-look cabinet after winning the state election, revealing he will take over as WA’s next treasurer.

There were several senior ministers tipped for the role, but the Premier said their own portfolios were too important to change during a pandemic, including that of Health Minister Roger Cook.

“We are still in the pandemic, we are still rolling out vaccines, there is still the prospect of the virus coming in, and changing Health Minister in that environment I didn’t think was wise,” he said.

“In the case of Rita Saffioti who as you know is very well qualified, her portfolio load is already large.”

The Premier said he has a good grasp of the role after working closely with former treasurer Ben Wyatt, who has retired from politics.

“I have a natural interest in treasury matters, and making sure we manage the states finances well and we continue to have strong economic and financial management.”

Other changes to cabinet include Paul Papalia taking on the police and road safety portfolios, and David Templeman becoming the new Tourism Minister.

New cabinet ministers include Amber-Jade Sanderson, Toni Buti, John Carey, Reece Whitby and Don Punch.

2021 McGowan Government Cabinet 

Mark McGowan Premier; Treasurer; Minister for Public Sector Management; Federal-State Relations
Roger Cook Deputy Premier; Minister for Health; Medical Research; State Development, Jobs and Trade; Science
Sue Ellery Minister for Education and Training; Leader of the Legislative Council
Stephen Dawson Minister for Mental Health; Aboriginal Affairs; Industrial Relations; Deputy Leader of the Legislative Council
Alannah MacTiernan Minister for Regional Development; Agriculture and Food; Minister Assisting the Minister for State Development for Hydrogen
David Templeman Minister for Tourism; Culture and the Arts; Heritage; Leader of the House
John Quigley Attorney General; Minister for Electoral Affairs
Paul Papalia Minister for Police; Road Safety; Defence Industry; Veterans Issues
Bill Johnston Minister for Mines and Petroleum; Energy; Corrective Services
Rita Saffioti Minister for Transport; Planning; Ports
Tony Buti Minister for Finance; Lands; Sport and Recreation; Citizenship and Multicultural Interests
Simone McGurk Minister for Child Protection; Women’s Interests; Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence; Community Services
Dave Kelly Minister for Water; Forestry; Youth
Amber-Jade Sanderson Minister for Environment; Climate Action; Commerce
John Carey Minister for Housing; Local Government
Don Punch Minister for Disability Services; Fisheries; Innovation and ICT; Seniors and Ageing
Reece Whitby Minister for Emergency Services; Racing and Gaming; Small Business; Volunteering
David Michael Cabinet Secretary

 

News
